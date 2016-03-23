BRIEF-Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate - Demire falls below FFO-forecast for 2016
March 23 Sportsmans Warehouse Holdings Inc
* Sees q1 same store sales change in range of flat to down low single digits; sees q1 diluted loss per share of $0.00 to $0.02
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.59, revenue view $723.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share $0.27
* Q4 same store sales rose 4 percent
* Sees q1 2016 sales $155 million to $160 million
* Q4 adjusted non-gaap earnings per share $0.27
* Q1 earnings per share view $-0.01, revenue view $162.4 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sportsman's warehouse holdings, inc. Announces fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results
* Q4 sales $212.7 million versus i/b/e/s view $206.8 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $0.65 to $0.73
* Sees fy 2016 sales $800 million to $820 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 12 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc withdrew its application to the Federal Reserve to boost its ownership stake in Wells Fargo & Co above 10 percent, and is instead selling 9 million shares to keep it below that threshold.