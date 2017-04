March 23 Microsemi Corp

* Board of directors has approved transaction, which remains subject to regulatory approvals

* Reaffirms its fiscal q2 guidance

* Microsemi announces definitive agreement to divest business to mercury systems, inc.

* Proceeds from divested business, along with incremental $100 million from available cash, will reduce debt to ebitda ratio Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)