March 23 Ptc Therapeutics Inc
* Says expects to incur related employee severance and
benefit costs of approximately $2.5 million
* Company is reducing its workforce by approximately 18%
* Workforce reduction will primarily affect employees and
contractors in u.s
* Says plans to complete this workforce reduction by june
30, 2016
* Ptc intends to work with fda to determine best path
forward to bring translarna to patients in u.s
* Reduction part of program to optimally manage operating
expenses after setback related to refuse to file letter from fda
for translarna
* Ptc therapeutics announces workforce reduction as part of
operating expense management plan
