BRIEF-Berkshire Hathaway says intends to sell 1.9 mln Wells Fargo shares in near future
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc says in near future, intend to sell 1.9 million shares of Wells Fargo in addition to shares being reported on Wednesday's form 4
March 23 Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corp
* Sells $1.4 billion of seriously delinquent loans
Freddie mac sells $1.4 billion of seriously delinquent loans
* Transactions are expected to settle in april and may 2016, and servicing will be transferred post-settlement Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Capital Power announces acquisition of Decatur Energy Center and a $183 million subscription receipt offering