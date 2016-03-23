BRIEF-Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate - Demire falls below FFO-forecast for 2016
March 23 Antero Resources Corp
* Says commencement of an underwritten public offering of 8 million common units
* Antero resources announces secondary offering of antero midstream partners lp common units
* To use proceeds to repay borrowings under its credit facility and to fund a portion of its 2016 development program
April 12 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc withdrew its application to the Federal Reserve to boost its ownership stake in Wells Fargo & Co above 10 percent, and is instead selling 9 million shares to keep it below that threshold.