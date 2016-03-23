BRIEF-DAK Capital announces acquisition of common shares of Blackline Safety
* DAK Capital announces acquisition of common shares of Blackline Safety Corp
March 23 Corus Entertainment Inc
* Received approval from canadian radio-television and telecommunications commission to acquire shaw media inc
* Corus entertainment receives crtc approval on acquisition of shaw media Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* DAK Capital announces acquisition of common shares of Blackline Safety Corp
April 12 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2000 GMT on Wednesday: