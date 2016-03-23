March 23 New Flyer Industries Inc
* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.25
* Qtrly total revenue $418.9 million versus $420.0 million
* With respect to integration of mci, company has targeted
annual synergies of approximately $10 million
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.24 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* New flyer announces fourth quarter and fiscal year 2015
results
* Management expects core aftermarket revenue will grow by
approximately 5% in fiscal 2016
* Sees to deliver new buses and coaches of approximately
3,450 eus during fiscal 2016 (53 week period), which compares to
3,265 eus
