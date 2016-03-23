BRIEF-Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate - Demire falls below FFO-forecast for 2016
March 23 Raytheon Co
* Sets quarterly cash dividend of $0.7325 per share
* Raytheon Company increases dividend by 9.3 percent; 12th consecutive annual increase
Board of directors has voted to increase company's annual dividend payout rate by 9.3 percent, from $2.68 to $2.93 per share
April 12 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc withdrew its application to the Federal Reserve to boost its ownership stake in Wells Fargo & Co above 10 percent, and is instead selling 9 million shares to keep it below that threshold.