BRIEF-Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate - Demire falls below FFO-forecast for 2016
April 12 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate Ag
March 23 Eldorado Reports 2015 Year
* Says for 2016, kisladag is expected to produce between 225,000-240,000 ounces of gold
* During 2015 company recorded non-cash impairment charges of $476.0 million in goodwill mainly related to greece
* Says remains committed over long-term to projects in greece and its numerous stakeholders within greece
* Suspending cash payment of its semi-annual dividend payment effective q1 of 2016
* End and fourth quarter financial and operational results
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.00 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Says during 2015 company recorded non-cash impairment charges totaling $1.1 billion in property, plant and equipment
* Qtrly gold production 171,310 ounces versus 203,952 ounces
* Qtrly gold revenues were $199.3 million versus $259 million
* Q4 loss per share $1.73 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 12 Demire Deutsche Mittelstand Real Estate Ag
April 12 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc withdrew its application to the Federal Reserve to boost its ownership stake in Wells Fargo & Co above 10 percent, and is instead selling 9 million shares to keep it below that threshold.