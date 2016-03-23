BRIEF-Ultra Petroleum completes in-court restructuring, emerges from Chapter 11
* Ultra Petroleum successfully emerges from in-court restructuring
March 23 PRD Energy Inc :
* Special committee will continue to work with financial advisor to evaluate other strategic alternatives available to PRD
* PRD Energy announces filing of annual financial statements and update on strategic alternatives
* Rio has 40 percent share of production (Adds detail on length of talks, Rio visit)