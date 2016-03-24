March 24 Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd
* Tamarack valley energy ltd. Announces 2015 financial and
operating results with record production achieved in fourth
quarter 2015
* Tamarack valley energy ltd qtrly FFO per share $0.18
* Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd qtrly earnings per share $0.05
* Q4 2015 production average of 9,968 boe/d (61 pct
liquids), which is an increase of 14 pct from q3 of 2015
* Re-affirms its 2016 production guidance of averaging
between 8,700-9,700 boe/d
* Currently expects production in first half of 2016 to
average between 9,100-9,600 boe/d
* Full impact of operating cost reduction project is
expected to be realized in q2 of 2016
* In 2016, intends to continue improving capital
efficiencies,increasing netbacks through additional drilling,
cost cutting initiatives
