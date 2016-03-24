March 24 Commercial Metals Co
* Commercial metals company reports second quarter earnings
per share of $0.09; or $0.15 adjusted earnings per share(+)
excluding costs associated with senior note tender offers closed
february 17, 2016
* Q2 adjusted earnings per share $0.15 excluding items
* Q2 earnings per share $0.09 from continuing operations
* Q2 sales $1.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.11 billion
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13, revenue view $1.11
billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* In Q1, elected to change accounting method used to value
inventories from last-in, first-out method to weighted average
cost method
* Q2 earnings per share view $0.13 -- Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S
* Expect demand for finished steel products to improve
heading into fiscal Q3
* Says changes in accounting method for its Americas mills,
Americas recycling and Americas fabrication segments
