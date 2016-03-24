BRIEF-Walmart in advanced talks to acquire online men’s retailer Bonobos - Recode
Walmart is in advanced talks to acquire online men's retailer Bonobos - Recode, citing sources
March 24 Aemetis Inc
* Aemetis acquires license from Lanzatech with California exclusive rights for advanced ethanol from biomass including forest and ag wastes
* Agreement provides for 12 years of exclusive rights in California based upon achieving certain milestones
Agreement provides for 12 years of exclusive rights in California based upon achieving certain milestones

First adoption of Lanzatech tech will be an 8 million gallon per year processing unit related to Keyes plant, to be built by end of 2017
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan