March 24 Gamestop Corp

* Sees q1 comparable store sales down 9.0% to 7.0%

* Sees fy 2016 comparable store sales down 3.0% to 0.0%

* Sees fy 2016 capital expenditures $160.0 million to $170.0 million

* Sees 2016 total sales 0.0% to +3.0%

* Gamestop reports sales and earnings for fiscal 2015 and provides 2016 outlook

* Sees q1 2016 earnings per share $0.58 to $0.63

* Q4 earnings per share $2.36

* Q4 sales $3.53 billion versus i/b/e/s view $3.57 billion

* Q4 consolidated comparable store sales increased 3.1%

* Says q1 total sales down 7.0% to down 4.0%

* In 2016, estimates foreign currency exchange rates will have negative impact of about $100 to $200 million on sales

* Sees q1 eps to range from $0.58 to $0.63

* For full year, eps expected to range from $3.90 to $4.05

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.71, revenue view $2.09 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 earnings per share $3.90 to $4.05

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.40

* Q4 adjusted earnings per share $2.40

* Q4 earnings per share view $2.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S