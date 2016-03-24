March 24 Golden Bridge Development

* To buy 10 million class a units of cim mackenzie creek ltd partnership in exchange for co's 40 million shares at $0.25/share

* Signed deal with cim development (markham),cim investment & development,global king,shang titlist investment

* Golden bridge development corporation announces signing of definitive agreement and calling of shareholders' meeting Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)