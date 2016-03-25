UPDATE 3-Shell nears another $5 bln in sales to ease debt load
* Renewable energy spending capped at below $1 bln (Recasts, adds details, CFO, CEO, investor quotes, updates shares)
March 25 Bonanza Creek Energy Inc
* Says total workforce reduction of 26 employees and 17 contractors
* Says will incur a one-time charge of approximately $2.1 million related to severance payments
* Bonanza creek energy, inc. Announces corporate reorganization and senior management changes
* Bonanza creek energy says executive vice president and cfo, and executive vice president and general counsel will separate from their positions
* Bonanza creek energy sees annual general and administrative expense and lease operating expense to be reduced by approximately $7.6 million and $3.1 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Renewable energy spending capped at below $1 bln (Recasts, adds details, CFO, CEO, investor quotes, updates shares)
SAO PAULO, Feb 2 Petroleo Brasileiro SA remains undecided about the sale of some refineries, a sign Brazil's state-controlled oil company might be leaning toward forming partnerships by offering stakes in some of them, a person with direct knowledge of the matter said on Thursday.
LONDON, Feb 2 Shell made more money than Exxon Mobil in the second half of 2016, despite the Anglo-Dutch oil major's annual profit hitting its lowest level in more than a decade as it grappled with a deep downturn.