March 28 Southcross Energy Partners Lp :

* Southcross Holdings LP files prepackaged reorganization plan; Southcross Energy Partners, L.P. (nyse:sxe) not included

* Filed a pre-packaged plan of reorganization under chapter 11 of u.s. Bankruptcy code

* If approved, plan is expected to result in elimination of almost $700 million of funded debt and preferred equity obligations

* To fund operations during proceedings, certain of holdings' owners will provide up to $85 million in dip financing

* Additional $85 million will be provided upon effective date of por

* In exchange for $170 million investment, owners will receive two-thirds of equity of reorganized holdings