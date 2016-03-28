UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
March 28 China Distance Education Holdings Ltd :
* China Distance Education Holdings Limited signs definitive agreement to acquire Xiamen NetinNet
* Total consideration of $32.6 million
* CDEL expects transaction to be dilutive to its fiscal 2016 financial results
* CDEL expects transaction to be dilutive to its fiscal 2016 financial results
* Expects transaction to be slightly accretive to company's fiscal 2017 financial results
* Definitive agreement to acquire an 80% equity interest in Xiamen NetinNet Software Co., Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
AMSTERDAM, April 11 The CEO of AkzoNobel , the Dutch paints and coatings maker whose management is trying to avoid a takeover by U.S. rival PPG Industries , said its shareholders are divided over the bid in an interview published on Tuesday.