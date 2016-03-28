UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
March 28 Nova Lifestyle Inc :
* Q4 earnings per share $0.03
* Nova Lifestyle reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 financial results
* Q4 sales $28.6 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1 646 223 8780)
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange