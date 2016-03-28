UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
March 28 Hd Supply Holdings Inc
* HD Supply Inc announces launch of senior notes offering
* HD Supply Inc intends to commence private offering of $1 billion senior notes due 2024
* Unit intends to use proceeds, available cash, to refinance outstanding $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 11.50% senior notes due 2020 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange