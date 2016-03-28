March 28 Hd Supply Holdings Inc

* HD Supply Inc announces launch of senior notes offering

* HD Supply Inc intends to commence private offering of $1 billion senior notes due 2024

* Unit intends to use proceeds, available cash, to refinance outstanding $1 billion aggregate principal amount of 11.50% senior notes due 2020