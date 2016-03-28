UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
March 28 SPI Energy Co Ltd
* SPI Energy announces management and board changes
* Says CEO Roger Dejun Ye to retire
* Amy Jing Liu tendered her resignation as company's Chief Financial Officer and director of board effective march 24, 2016
* Xiaofeng Peng , Chairman of Board Of Directors has taken on additional role of Chief Executive Officer
* SPI Energy's board will conduct a search for a new CFO
* Tairan Guo , SPI Energy's assistant to chairman and head of Lvdiantong, has been named interim CFO until a permanent CFO is appointed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange