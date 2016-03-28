March 28 SPI Energy Co Ltd

* SPI Energy announces management and board changes

* Says CEO Roger Dejun Ye to retire

* Amy Jing Liu tendered her resignation as company's Chief Financial Officer and director of board effective march 24, 2016

* Xiaofeng Peng , Chairman of Board Of Directors has taken on additional role of Chief Executive Officer

* SPI Energy's board will conduct a search for a new CFO

* Tairan Guo , SPI Energy's assistant to chairman and head of Lvdiantong, has been named interim CFO until a permanent CFO is appointed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: