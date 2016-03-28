UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
March 28 AuRico Metals Inc. :
* AuRico Metals provides management update
* Accepted resignation of Chief Financial Officer, Robert Chausse
* Replacement for Chausse will be announced in due course
* Robert Chausse leaves to pursue position of CFO at another company Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange