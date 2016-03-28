BRIEF-Mastercard says it has got regulatory approval to buy Vocalink
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks
March 28 First Potomac Realty Trust
* First Potomac Realty Trust sells northern Virginia non-core portfolio
* Sale for net proceeds of $90.5 million
April 11 Online coupon provider RetailMeNot Inc said it had agreed to be bought by Harland Clarke Holdings Corp for about $555 million, according to Reuters' calculation.