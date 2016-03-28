March 28 Fusion Telecommunications International Inc

* Fusion reports fourth quarter and full year 2015 results

* Q4 revenue rose 14 percent to $26.8 million

* Q4 earnings per share $0.12

* Ended quarter with 12,400 customers, average monthly revenue per customer (ARPU) of $544, and churn rate of 0.7%