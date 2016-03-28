BRIEF-UK's CMA says accepts undertakings for Mastercard and Vocalink deal
* UK's CMA - Accepted undertakings in lieu of reference to phase 2 given by Mastercard UK Holdco limited (Mastercard)
March 28 Fusion Telecommunications International Inc
* Fusion announces agreement to acquire TFB, a leading edge provider of contact center solutions
* Anticipate acquisition will contribute positively to fusion's adjusted EBITDA
* TFB's CEO, VP of sales, software development team will join fusion
* Mastercard and Vocalink will work to close transaction within next few weeks