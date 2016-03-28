UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
March 28 Yandex Nv
* Yandex announces passing of Alfred Fenaughty, Director and Chairman
* Company's Chairman Alfred Fenaughty passed away on Saturday at age of 90
* Says John Boynton appointed interim chairman of the board
* Boynton, age 50, is currently chairman of nominating and compensation committees and serves on audit committee Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange