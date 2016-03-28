UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
March 28 You On Demand Holdings Inc
* You on demand announces new chief financial officer and new executive appointment
* Mei chen is joining company as its new chief financial officer
* Bing yang, will become president of you on demand's newly formed, e-commerce division, effective april 26 , 2016
* Chen most recently served at microsoft china
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange