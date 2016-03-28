March 28 Mylan N.V.

* U.S. launch of Tramadol Hydrochloride extended-release tablets USP, 100 mg, 200 mg and 300 mg

* Tramadol Hydrochloride extended-release tablets USP, 100 mg, 200 mg, 300 mg, is generic version of Valeant's Ultram extended-release tablets