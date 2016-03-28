UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
March 28 Mylan N.V.
* U.S. launch of Tramadol Hydrochloride extended-release tablets USP, 100 mg, 200 mg and 300 mg
* Tramadol Hydrochloride extended-release tablets USP, 100 mg, 200 mg, 300 mg, is generic version of Valeant's Ultram extended-release tablets Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom; +1 646 223 8780; )
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange