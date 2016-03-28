UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
March 28 AllianceBernstein National Municipal Income Fund Inc
* AllianceBernstein national municipal income fund, inc. Reports first quarter earnings
* Says on January 31, 2016 , net asset value per share of common stock was $15.41
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange