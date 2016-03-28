UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
March 28 Kingold Jewelry Inc
* Q4 earnings per share $0.09
* Kingold Jewelry reports financial results for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2015
* Says expects to process between 50 metric tons and 60 metric tons of 24-karat gold products in 2016
* Kingold Jewelry qtrly net sales were $280.8 million , compared to $209.3 million
* Company anticipates narrowing 2016 gold sales guidance throughout year
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange