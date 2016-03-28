March 28 Alexza Pharmaceuticals Inc

* Alexza reports fourth quarter and year end 2015 financial results

* Net loss for q4 was $3.0 million compared to $6.7 million during same quarter in 2014

* Has sufficient capital resources to meet its anticipated cash needs until end of april 2016

* Qtrly total revenues $673,000 versus $1.5 million

* If alexza is unable to source additional capital, it may be forced to shut down operations altogether Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)