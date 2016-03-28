UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
March 28 Alexza Pharmaceuticals Inc
* Alexza reports fourth quarter and year end 2015 financial results
* Net loss for q4 was $3.0 million compared to $6.7 million during same quarter in 2014
* Has sufficient capital resources to meet its anticipated cash needs until end of april 2016
* Qtrly total revenues $673,000 versus $1.5 million
* If alexza is unable to source additional capital, it may be forced to shut down operations altogether
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange