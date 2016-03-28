UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
March 28 Heritage Oaks Bancorp
* Heritage oaks bank announces retirement of rick arredondo from the position of president & chief banking officer
* Simone lagomarsino, president and ceo of company and ceo of bank will reassume position of president of bank immediately
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange