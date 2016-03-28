UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
March 28 Synnex Corp :
* Synnex Corporation reports fiscal 2016 first-quarter results
* Sees Q2 2016 revenue $3.25 billion to $3.35 billion
* Sees Q2 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $1.27 to $1.33
* Q1 revenue $2.8 billion versus I/B/E/S view $3.26 billion
* Says anticipate a negative currency impact on revenue of approximately $30 million in Q2 2016
* Qtrly EPS of $1.17
* Non-GAAP diluted EPS of $1.37 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange