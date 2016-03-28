UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
March 28 Hcp Inc
* Hcp announces cfo transition; mr. Schoen will leave to become president of biomed realty
* Says spencer stuart retained to lead search for new cfo
* Says schoen will remain in his current role at hcp through may 22 to oversee reporting of q1 earnings
* Says timothy schoen , executive vice president and chief financial officer, is leaving hcp
* Has commenced process of recruiting successor for schoen,has retained spencer stuart ,global executive search firm, to lead search process
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange