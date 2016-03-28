March 28 Harvard Bioscience Delays Filing Of Annual Report On Form 10

* K and announces preliminary unaudited fourth quarter and fiscal year 2015 revenue

* Preliminary unaudited revenue for three months ended december 31, 2015 was $28 million

* Determined that it will not be in position to file same within prescribed 15-day extension period