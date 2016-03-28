March 28 Valero Energy Partners Lp
* Valero Energy Partners Lp announces acquisition of Mckee
Terminal Services business for $240 million
* Valero Energy Partners Lp says to finance deal with $139
million of borrowings under its revolving credit facility
* Business to be acquired is expected to contribute
approximately $28 million of ebitda in its first twelve months
of operation
* Says upon closing, co plans to enter into a 10-year
terminaling agreement with a subsidiary of Valero
* Valero Energy Partners Lp says to finance deal with $65
million of cash, and issuance of additional units valued
collectively at approximately $36 million
* Terms of transaction were approved, subject to execution
of definitive documentation, by board of directors of general
partner
* Valero Energy Partners Lp says the transaction is expected
to close effective april 1, 2016.
