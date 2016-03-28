UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
March 28 Iconix Brand Group Inc
* Q4 non-gaap earnings per share $0.25
* Iconix brand group reports financial results for the fourth quarter and full year 2015
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.27 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Updating its 2016 guidance to reflect higher expenses associated with new term loan, impact of sale of badgley mischka brand
* Iconix brand group inc says new term loan expected to be funded next week, addressing upcoming convertible debt maturity
* Sees 2016 non-gaap diluted eps $1.35-$1.50
* Sees 2016 licensing revenue $370 million - $390 million
* Qtrly licensing revenue $94.7 million versus $96 million
* Sees 2016 gaap diluted eps $0.75-$0.90
* Fy2016 earnings per share view $1.41, revenue view $374.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange