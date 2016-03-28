UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr
March 28 Performance Sports Group :
* Appoints Daniel M. Friedberg to its board of directors
* Entered shareholder nomination agreement with Sagard Capital, provides for customary standstill, confidentiality provisions
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange