UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
March 28 Ehi Car Services Ltd
* Ehi car services announces fourth quarter and full year 2015 results
* Sees fy 2016 revenue up about 50 percent
* Q4 revenue rmb 421.5 million
* Sees total period-end fleet size will reach approximately 57,000 vehicles as of december 31, 2016
* Ehi car services ltd says net revenue increased by 71 percent to $65.1 million for q4 of 2015
* Qtrly loss per ads $0.03
* Q4 revenue view $74.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Average available fleet size increased by 97.8% year-over-year to 32,255 vehicles for q4 of 2015, from 16,305 vehicles Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange