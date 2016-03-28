March 28 Ehi Car Services Ltd

* Ehi car services announces fourth quarter and full year 2015 results

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up about 50 percent

* Q4 revenue rmb 421.5 million

* Sees total period-end fleet size will reach approximately 57,000 vehicles as of december 31, 2016

* Ehi car services ltd says net revenue increased by 71 percent to $65.1 million for q4 of 2015

* Qtrly loss per ads $0.03

* Q4 revenue view $74.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Average available fleet size increased by 97.8% year-over-year to 32,255 vehicles for q4 of 2015, from 16,305 vehicles