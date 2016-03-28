UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
March 28 Hancock Holding Co
* Hancock updates provision guidance for first quarter of 2016
* Now expects total provision for credit losses in Q1 of 2016 to approximate $58 - $62 million
* Management is not updating any other prior guidance at this time
* Says risk rating downgrades on over $300 million in outstanding energy credits that have been identified recently
* Says changes will require approximately $45 million in additional provision expense in q1 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange