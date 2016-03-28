UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
March 28 Village Farms International Inc
* Village Farms International announces extension and amendments of credit facilities
* Extended its existing long-term debt facility to May 1, 2021 with an amended 15-year amortization period and pricing matrix
* Says new amortization will reduce company's principal payments to about $3 million per year from $4 million per year
* Will also be extending existing operating loan facility to five years from closing date with modified financial covenants
* Availability under new operating loan will increase to CA$13 million from current CA$10 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange