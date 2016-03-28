UPDATE 4-Toshiba files earnings without auditor endorsement, delisting risk rises
* Toshiba: Considering options including IPO for Landis+Gyr (Recasts with Toshiba filing)
March 28 Mbac Fertilizer Corp
* MBAC provides update on its strategic review process
* Continuing negotiations with an investment fund active in fertilizer industry
* Parties have agreed to further extend LOI ,which contains an exclusivity clause,deadline for entering into definitive binding documentation
* No assurance that potential transaction will be successfully agreed and concluded
* No assurances that company will pursue or complete a business transaction or sale under its strategic process Source text for Eikon: )
* Shenzhen stock exchange's information unit, Euronext and Sina sign MOU to jointly develop internet big data, cross-border index products - Shenzhen stock exchange