March 28 Enterprise Group Inc

* Enterprise group announces results for the fourth quarter and full year 2015

* Qtrly loss per share $0.36

* Qtrly revenue $13 million versus $25.7 million

* Enterprise's revenue declined 48% to $13,301,900 for q4

* Visibility remains limited for this division's services for 2016, and its customers remain cautious