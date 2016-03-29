Wells Fargo's banking agreement with Nevada extended
April 17 Wells Fargo & Co said on Monday the State of Nevada had extended its banking agreement with the scandal-hit lender until 2021.
March 28 Enterprise Group Inc
* Enterprise group announces results for the fourth quarter and full year 2015
* Qtrly loss per share $0.36
* Qtrly revenue $13 million versus $25.7 million
* Enterprise's revenue declined 48% to $13,301,900 for q4
* Visibility remains limited for this division's services for 2016, and its customers remain cautious
* HTG Molecular Diagnostics and Centre Léon Bérard enter into molecular profiling research agreement