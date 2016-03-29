BRIEF-Oncomed's Phase 2 trial of Tarextumab in small cell lung cancer does not meet endpoints
* Oncomed's Phase 2 trial of Tarextumab in small cell lung cancer does not meet endpoints
March 29 Destination Maternity Corp
* Destination Maternity announces resignation of CFO
* Judd Tirnauer, executive vice president & chief financial officer will depart company
* Intends to immediately commence a search for a new chief financial officer
* Tirnauer will remain with company until April 22, 2016 to ensure a smooth transition Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
* Oncomed's Phase 2 trial of Tarextumab in small cell lung cancer does not meet endpoints
* Mast reminds stockholders to vote for the proposed merger with Savara