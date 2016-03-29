March 29 Destination Maternity Corp

* Destination Maternity announces resignation of CFO

* Judd Tirnauer, executive vice president & chief financial officer will depart company

* Intends to immediately commence a search for a new chief financial officer

* Tirnauer will remain with company until April 22, 2016 to ensure a smooth transition