BRIEF-Abbott and Alere amend terms of merger agreement
* Under amended terms, Abbott will pay $51 per common share to acquire Alere
March 29 Adamis Pharmaceuticals Corp
* Adamis pharmaceuticals announces agreement to acquire us compounding
* Agreement usc will become a wholly-owned subsidiary of adamis
* All of outstanding shares of usc will be converted into right to receive approximately 1.62 million shares of adamis common stock
* Under terms of agreement, adamis will assume certain secured debt obligations
* Expect usc will generate at least $5 million in operating income over first 12 months
* Expect new division to achieve an annualized run rate of $50 million per year within 24 months after closing Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom +1-646-223-8780)
* Under amended terms, Abbott will pay $51 per common share to acquire Alere
April 14 Abbott Laboratories agreed to buy diagnostic-testing company Alere Inc for $4.4 billion, ending a prolonged legal battle over Abbott's plan to buy the company, the Financial Times reported, citing people close to the matter.