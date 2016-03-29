Deals of the day-Mergers and acquisitions
April 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
March 29 Communications Sales & Leasing Inc
* Communications Sales & Leasing Inc to acquire wireless towers
* Agreement with Windstream Holdings to acquire 32 wireless towers owned by Windstream
* To receive rights to construct, operate wireless towers on about 1,000 properties currently leased to windstream by cs&l
* Transaction cost is approximately $3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)
April 17 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 1000 GMT on Monday:
SINGAPORE, April 17 China's Ant Financial has raised its offer for electronic payment firm MoneyGram International Inc and the deal was unanimously approved by the U.S. firm's board, outbidding rival Euronet Worldwide Inc .