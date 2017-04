March 29 Gevo Inc

* Gevo reports fourth quarter 2015 financial results

* Q4 revenue $7.3 million versus $9.5 million

* Q4 loss per share $0.44

* Restarts production of isobutanol in march 2016 following completion of capital projects

* Continues to target isobutanol production levels at luverne in range of 750,000 to 1 million gallons in 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bengaluru Newsroom: +1-646-223-8780)