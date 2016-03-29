March 29 Amaya Inc
* Amaya Chairman and CEO, David Baazov, to take voluntary
leave of absence; Dave Gadhia appointed interim chairman; Rafi
Ashkenazi appointed interim CEO
* Baazov will remain a member of Amaya's board of directors
* Baazov is taking this leave voluntarily to focus on
preparing an offer to acquire Amaya
* Board became aware of a decision of Bureau De Decision Et
De Revision
* Baazov has recently advised Amaya that he continues to
intend to make an offer to acquire company
* Special committee has not made a determination as to
whether a sale of Amaya is in best interests of company at this
time
* To date, Amaya has not received an offer from baazov
* Bureau De Decision Et De Revision discloses additional amf
investigations into alleged conduct of Baazov and others
* Baazov is taking this leave to respond to certain
allegations made against him by Autorité Des Marchés financiers
* Additional AMF investigations beyond scope of charges and
of internal investigation referred to in Amaya's March 23rd
announcement
