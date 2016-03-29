BRIEF-Torchlight announces private placement of $8 mln in unsecured promissory notes
March 29 Aircastle Ltd
Aircastle announces increase of revolving credit facility to $675 million and extension to May 2020
Increased size of its unsecured revolving credit facility to $675 million from $600 million
NexC Partners Corp says has received approval for a normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 195,027 class a shares of company