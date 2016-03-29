BRIEF-Torchlight announces private placement of $8 mln in unsecured promissory notes
* Torchlight announces private placement of $8 million in unsecured promissory notes
March 29 Inovio Pharmaceuticals :
* Updates 3112 HPV immunotherapy development plan
* Companies intend to advance combination immunotherapies in populations with continued unmet need, potential for registrable endpoint
* Companies intend to advance combination immunotherapies in populations with continued unmet need, potential for registrable endpoint

* Planned enrollment of European organization for research and treatment of cancer trial will not go forward
* NexC Partners Corp says has received approval for a normal course issuer bid to purchase up to 195,027 class a shares of company